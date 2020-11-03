Sundarbans reopens to tourists after 7 months

Sundarbans known as a Unesco World Heritage Site was closed for seven months because of the ongoing pandemic, this Sunday its door reopened for tourists and tourism industry has come back to life. Because 700-800 visitors entered the forest on 16-17 ships, the tour operators said.









Earlier, a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change was held on October 19 over the reopening, sources at the Sundarbans Forest Department said.





The meeting participants decided to reopen the Sundarbans from November 1 ahead of the upcoming tourist season.









On March 19, to contain the spread of Covid-19, the Forest Department announced a temporary restriction on movement of tourists and boats in the Sundarbans.





The ban was maintained across the eastern and western Sundarbans until further notice.





45,000 plus tourists visit nine areas of the forest during the pick time, which is November to March.



