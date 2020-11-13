Nine buses set on fire in capital

Miscreants set at least nine buses on fire suddenly in the capital between the noon and the evening on Thursday. The pictures were taken from Gulistan and Press Club areas. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



Miscreants set at least nine buses on fire suddenly in the capital at noon and evening on Thursday. Duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense Control Room Rasel Ahmed said the first bus was torched in front of the Madhumita Cinema hall at 12:35pm. The second bus was set afire beside the Pir Yamini Market at 1:30pm.





Another bus was torched beside Katabon in Shahbagh area and another at Shahjahanpur of Khigaon at 1:47pm.





Later, at 2:02pm, another bus was torched in front of the secretariat near to national press club and the sixth one was burnt at Naya Bazar area around 2:28pm. Another bus was torched at Cocacola intersection of Vatara in the afternoon.





Later, two more buses were set on fire in the city. Several units of firefighters completely doused buses on fire at seven spots.







The reason behind the fire and damage caused could not be known immediately. No casualty was reported till filing this report. Police arrested four suspected in this connection.





Police suspect miscreants in disguise of passengers got down after setting the buses on fire. However, the motive behind the incidents could not be known immediately.





DMP sources said the miscreants in a planned way set the buses on fire as a part of sabotage. Efforts are on to identify the perpetrators with the help of CC camera footage, witnesses and law enforcers.





Police thinks the arson attacks are connected to Dhaka-18 by-elections. Electronic voting started in the Dhaka-18 constituency comprising wards 1, 16, 43 to 54 under the Dhaka North City Corporation and airport area at 8:00 am on Thursday.

