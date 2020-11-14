The wonderful waterfalls in Bandarban



Zingsiam Saitar is one of the wonderful waterfalls at Ruma Upazila in Bandarban. The unique feature of Zingsiam Saitar is when the water of Zingsiam Saitar fall down, it divides in three different path and then the view of this waterfall looking very nice. Near the Zingsiam Saitar waterfall there has developed a Bawm community. This tribal people use Zingsiam Saitar's water for their everyday work. The availability of water makes life possible in the remote area like Bandarban.









Zingsiam saitar is located near Rumana Para at Ruma upazilla in Bandarban. There are some waterfalls situated in Ruma upazilla such as Jadipai waterfall, Rijuk Jhorna etc. When you travel Rumana para traveler will see three different waterfalls in a short distance. At Rumanapara a local guide is essential to reach at the three waterfalls. Tribal guide will be better than the Bengali guide. The standard payment of a guide is Tk. 600 for first day.





How to go: Dhaka and Bandarban are linked by road. There are direct bus services available from Dhaka to reach Bandarban. Travel from Bandarban to Ruma: The travelers have to make a trip from Bandarban to Ruma Upazila by "chander gari" (public jeep), regular bus service or a private vehicle. Chander gari or bus service will take approximately Tk.100-120. It may take 3-4 hours journey depending on transport service quality.











If any travelers are interested to go Zingsiam Saitar then travelers should reach to Bandarban first. There are many bus services among the districts of Bangladesh to reach Bandarban. Here we have given some approximate fares information to the travelers to travel from Dhaka to Bandarban at district page.



Travel tips: When you travel Rumana para traveler will see three different waterfalls in a short distance. At Rumana para a local guide is essential to reach at the three waterfalls. Tribal guide will be better than the Bengali guide. The standard payment of a guide is Tk. 600 for first day.









Leave Your Comments