Beautiful Rangamati : The lake paradise of Bangladesh





COVID 19 is going on and it's never ending or demolish from country. Opened the door for balanced tourism in this pandemic situation. We are locked down from March at our home. Now the time to moving country at tourism spots at limited way. We may go for Relax ourselves and go to the nature for pure relaxation. Be very careful when you travel any district. Taking safety measures must. In this situation Rangamati will be a best location for spend your vacation time and travelling. Rangamati is the combination of Green, Nature, Lake and Hill. So, go at green for relax your body and mind and energize.



Nature has always been an immense source of inspiration and relief for me. My Mother in Law house situated at Rangamati. I was traveled there many more times. I loved that small, clean and beautiful city. All the peoples are so kind and good hearted. I am impressed about their attitude. Administration of the city is very strong and transparent. I feel relaxed and safe when I live there. If you visit there once then your unconscious mind will say you again and again go there. I had been dreaming was of a place where I could have the pleasure of beholding the beauty of both lake and hills. Excellent panoramic beauty of Rangamati, which offers a peerless landscape of highland beauty and the serenity of lake water at the same time.



It is called the city of Lake as this place is located on the bank of the beautiful Kaptai Lake. Rangamati, the largest District of Bangladesh located amongst the green hills, lots of beautiful lakes and rivers of the Chittagong Hill Tracts. The whole path between Rangamati and Chittagong amidst green fields and winding hills leads to Rangamati; which is a marvelous repository of scenic magnificence's with flora and fauna of various descriptions. Rangamati is one of the most favorite holiday destination because of its wonderful landscape, scenic beauty of nature, blue watery lake, colorful lifestyle of indigenous groups (Chakma, Marma Tripura, Tanchangya etc.), homespun textile products, its flora and fauna, indigenous museum and heritage, celestial hanging bridge, outstanding ivory jewelry of tribal peoples and of course the indigenous men and women who fashion them.



This is the only place of the country to visit throughout the year. Rangamati, the city of blue Lake expresses her full attraction only in rainy season. During this period trees becoming more and more greener, waterfalls are in full tide and the river Karnaphuli in her full wave. If you visited this panoramic city only in winter, I am requesting you please visit again in rainy season. No doubt, you will be delighted after seeing its different looks.





When I was visited that place near to before 10 years and after reaching Rangamati, we hired a large motor boat to go to Shuvolong waterfalls. As soon as our boat started sailing on the vast sheet of crystal water, a wild ecstasy ran through my veins and I started smelling the smell of lake water. The journey I had been waiting for this most adventurous part of travelling Rangamati which is sailing on Kaptai Lake. Kaptai Lake adorns Rangamati with an artistic precision and connects almost every part of the district. Kaptai Lake is the largest man-made lake of South-east Asia.



Kaptai Lake





Kaptai Lake is a wonderful spot for boating and cruising. Parjatan and private tour operators offer a number of cruises by mechanical boats. One can go to various scenic spots in Shuvalong, Barkal, Longadu, Mainimukh and other areas by boat from Rangamati. This created a charming view as forested hills and plateaus rise from beneath the beautiful Lake water. A stretch of road connects the tourist spots of Rangamati and Kaptai. The road goes deep into the hill tracts and displays the natural beauty and wildlife of the district Rangamati.



Scenic spots are also accessible through the waterways. Cruising on the Kaptai Lake is an enjoyable way of observing the landscape as many great picnic spots, natural landmarks and historic monuments are accessible only by boats. On the way to Shuvolong, the sight of the carefree floating of birds, the statue of Lord Buddha on the hilltop, the grandeur of highlands and the vast sheet of blue water enchanted me. Everything seems like a water color painting.



Sitting in this celestial milieu of lake and highlands, I was enthralled every moment by the display of mysterious nature unseen so far. We had our lunch on the way to Shuvolong and had to gather packs and other wastes round on the boat to dump somewhere on land. Because, it is strictly prohibited to dump any waste into the lake.



Shuvolong Water Falls





Shuvolong a place in Borokol which is a sub district of Rangamati located about 25 kilometers far away from district headquarter. There are some beautiful calm waterfalls in Shuvolong area which the largest one falling from near about 300 feet high. This place has turned into a favorite tourist destination due to its beautiful waterfalls and the nearby tribal market. The ideal vehicle for observing of its beauty is speed boats or motor boats from Rangamati.



Tribal Museum





Established at Rangamati town in 1978 the Tribal Museum is the only Tribal Cultural Museum in the Hill Tracts region. The museum is located just near the entry point to the Rangamati town. The Museum is run under the rules of Tribal Cultural Institute. This Tribal Museum enriched with a huge collection of traditional tribal ornaments, bamboo flutes, silver-and-ivory necklaces, costumes, potteries, musical instruments, armaments, tribal paintings and photographs, ancient manuscripts, lots of statues and ancient coins of various tribes are on displaying here.



Hanging Bridge





Hanging Bridge (Jhulonto Bridge) is the landmark icon of Rangamati. It's a popular tourist spot and a must go destination. Total size of this panoramic structure is about 335 feet long and situated across a portion of the Kaptai Lake. It is a central iconic landmark of Rangamati town. This Hanging Bridge is a most popular tourist spot and a must go destination of the Lake paradise Rangamati. 'Hanging Bridge', another tourist attraction of Rangamati. One can experience the spectacular sunset standing on the bridge.



Peda Ting Ting





It is a small island on the Kaptai Lake. It is located few kilometers far away from Rangamati town. It is mostly known for its serenity. A few tourist accommodation facilities are available here and you will find a tiny restaurant here which is runs by the local tribal peoples. It is also offers foods ranging from traditional to indigenous delicacies.



Chakma Rajbari (Royal House)





The beautiful Chakma Rajbari is the living place of tribal king- local governor. Rajbari was built in 1960.





Rajban Bihar Pagoda





This Pagoda is an internationally known Buddhist Temple. The spiritualist principal monk of Rajban Vihara, Shrimath Sadhana Nanda Mohasthabir(Ban Vante) lives here. Most of the visitors who came in Rangamati, must visit this place.



The most attractive places in Rangamati are Kaptai Lake, Tribal Museum, Shuvolong Falls, Hanging Bridge, Rajban Bihar Pagoda, Kaptai National Park, Chakma Royal Palace, Peda Ting Ting, and DC Bungalow Park area. Many of the food junctions are establish there like Borgoan. For children one of the beautiful Parks is establish in shohid minar area.



Rangamati is the Administrative Headquarter of Rangamati Hill District in the Chittagong Hill Tracts of Bangladesh. It's a travel destination of Bangladesh which is known as "Lake City". From Chittagong a 77 km road amidst green fields and winding hills leads to Rangamati; which is a wonderful repository of scenic splendors with flora and fauna of varied descriptions. The township is located on the western bank of the Kaptai Lake. Rangamati is a favorite holiday destination because of its beautiful landscape, scenic beauty, lake, different indigenous groups (Chakma, Marma etc.), its flora and fauna, indigenous museum, hanging bridge, homespun textile products, ivory jewellery and the indigenous men and women who fashion them. For tourists, the attractions of Rangamati are numerous. Indigenous life, fishing, speed boat cruising, hiking, bathing or merely enjoying nature as it is.



Way to go





Many of AC and Non AC Buses are available from Dhaka or Chittagong city to Rangamati. Chittagong is directly linked with Dhaka by road, rail, and air. You have to go Kalabagan, Arambagh, Uttara, Shymoli, Gabtoli, Jatrabari from Dhaka or Dampara Police Line in Chittagong for the AC or Non AC buses. Few famous buses are including Shyamoli Hyundai, Saintmartin AC and Non-AC, Paharika from Oxyzen moor, Hanif Enterprise, Unique, S. Alam etc. Specially Paharika buses is commonly use who are live in Rangamati because this bus stand situated at Oxyzen moor, Chottogram. From morning to evening 8 pm this bus is moving from Chottogram to Rangamati and Rangamati to Chottogram.



Where to stay





There are lots of hotels in Rangamati where you can stay. These are including Hotel Sufia International, Hotel Green Castle, Parjaton Motel, Needs Hill View. But Parjatan holiday complex is the best place to stay in Rangamati.



Rabiul Alam Munna , First Assistant Vice President of Corporate Affairs Division,

