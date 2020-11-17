Reviving the veterinary sector from Covid-19 shocks: How Central Veterinary Hospital dealing with the crisis





In an interview with The Asian Age, Dr. Md Afazuddin Miah, Chief Veterinary Officer at Central Veterinary Hospital in Dhaka spoke on various topics, including the impact of Covid-19 on the veterinary sector and How Central Veterinary Hospital dealing with the pandemic. The interview was taken by Nurey Alam.



The Asian Age (AA): Although Covid-19 is understood to primarily be a human disease, Veterinary, and its stakeholders are experiencing the impact of the outbreak in other ways, what is your observation about the impact of Covid-19 on the veterinary sector?





Afazuddin Miah: Corona is a deadly virus. After the identification of Covid-19 across the globe, the government declared a general holiday and lockdown to curb the outbreak of the virus. But, as we are working as a backstage service provider to ensure the food supply for the people of the country, we have kept continuing our services. In the beginning, the people were very much in fear of this virus. For this reason, the farmers faced problems in marketing their products produced by them. Besides, the veterinary farmers felt fear coming to our Central Veterinary Hospital. In all these unfavorable situations, we have provided services using personal protective equipment.



AA: What type of problems are you facing in your sector amid the Covid-19 situation?





Afazuddin Miah: As the coronavirus is an infectious disease therefore, people felt fear at the beginning of this pandemic. They believed that they can be infected with this virus if they go outside of home or hospital. For this reason, the operation or treatment of all kinds of animals during this period was comparatively lower in number. But we opened our central veterinary Hospital from 8 am to 8 pm during the lockdown period. Awareness of people gradually developed and they start to come hospital with their animals and pets during the lockdown period.





We have provided services to the farmers in two shifts daily from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm. We have treated 6458 numbers of cows and bulls, 2158 goats and sheep, 194723 hens and duck, 1047 dogs, 2928 cats, 37241 pigeons, and 3409 other animals from last March to September. Besides, we have provided all kinds of services including 113 post mortems and vaccinating 867 dogs and cats.



AA: How stakeholders are facilitated or supported to ensure their Veterinary services usual?





Afazuddin Miah: We have ensured the veterinary services to the stakeholders. You know that there are fear and uncertainty among all including farmers, businessmen, and customers about the Qurbani haat. We have succeeded to minimize the sufferings and fear of the people by providing veterinary treatment following health instruction by the government in every haat in Dhaka city.







Besides, we have provided all assistance including giving advice from our Central Veterinary Hospital to leather businessmen so that they can’t face any problems in processing leathers on the occasion of Qurbani.



AA: What is your future preparedness in this regard?





Afazuddin Miah: We all should work amid this crisis period because nobody knows when the vaccine for this virus will be developed for humans. Therefore, we are committed to ensuring services to the stakeholders so that the development process of the government is not hampered in any way.



AA: Thank you for your valuable time.

Afazuddin Miah: Thank you too for listening to me.

