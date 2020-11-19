Bangabandhu's tallest sculpture will be set up in Dhaka



Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque on Wednesday said that a 26-foot-tall sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be erected at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital.





"The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs is working for building a 26-foot-tall sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital," he said.





The minister was talking to journalists after inspecting the 'MV Ikram Ship', which is memorable due to Liberation War in Narayanganj. Mentioning that there are many sculptures of Bangabandhu and the Liberation War in many parts of Bangladesh, he said, "These sculptures are part of our culture. The present government is a very capable government. The construction of sculpture will not stop because of anyone's objection."







Regarding MV Ikram, he said that the MV Ikram ship, which is a testament to the heroism of the Naval Commandos and freedom fighters, will be converted into an international standard Liberation War museum.





The minister mentioned that the government will preserve every memorial related to the great Liberation War.





Parliamentary Standing Committee on Liberation War Affairs Chairman Shahjahan Khan and Liberation War Affairs Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, among others, were present on the occasion.







