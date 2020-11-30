Army chief achieves PhD degree



Army chief General Aziz Ahmed has achieved a PhD degree from Bangladesh University of Professionals- BUP.The academic council and syndicate meeting of the university approved the PhD degree of General Aziz Ahmed (2016-2017 academic year) on Sunday (29 November, 2020), BUP sources confirmed it.





His PhD subject was 'Border Management Challenges of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB): Issues in Transnational Threat'. Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah was the superintendent of the army chief's PhD program while Vice chancellor of Kanyashree University, India Prof. Dr. Mita Banerjee was the external examiner.'Other pannel members were BUP Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. MA Kashem, Jahangirnagar University Professor. Md. Mujahidul Islam and Professor Dr. Rashed-uz-Zaman of Dhaka University.





