Lifestyle brand AMIRÁ opens its first showroom





Lifestyle brand AMIRÁ, inspired by the future of fashion and charmed by traditional colors and textures, is introducing an innovative high-street Brand in Bangladesh. The grand opening of the Experience Design Limited’s initiates AMIRÁ held at Probal Tower of Mohammadpur in Dhaka on December 04, 2020 at 3pm.





AMIRÁ opens its Wari store on the same day and awaiting to open store at Uttara, Gulshan, Dhanmondi, Mirpur, Chattagram, Sylhet and Cumilla etc. Mr. Mia Maqsood Ahmed, Managing Director and Ms. Zainab Maqsood, Director of Experience Design Limited (AMIRÁ) invited Special Guests, Models, Influencers and other high officials attended at the inauguration ceremony. With collections stretching from East to West offering contemporary style and comfort, AMIRÁ aims to give the freedom to express yourself.





Led by a young female entrepreneur with a vision to empower and inspire the youth, AMIRÁ is a new venture founded by a highly experienced and skilled multinational export company focusing on apparel, textile, accessories and technology based in Bangladesh, United Kingdom and Ethiopia.





Mr. Mia Maqsood Ahmed, Managing Director of Experience Design Limited (AMIRÁ) said, “With an extensive research in Bangladeshi culture and market done by AMIRÁ, we have been put into designing each of our products so that our customers look great in everything they try on. We create collections that aren’t only affordable but very unique and trendy.”





Ms. Zainab Maqsood, Director of Experience Design Limited (AMIRÁ) said, “We are focused on the trends that will look most attractive and stylish for our Bangladeshi customers achieving the highest quality possible. Utilizing high quality fabrics with in-house designing, printing and manufacturing process, for the best outcome.”





Mr. Pradip Kanti Saha, Executive Director- Head of Operation said “Our planning is to ensure safety & a secure environment during the pandemic, provide a high quality service and last but not least an excellent shopping experience for the customers.”





Ladies Wear- Kameez, Dupatta, Trouser, Kurti, Scarves/Orna, Accessories, Silk Tunics, Ethnic Frocks, Fusion Tops, Embroidered Leggings, Formal/Casual Shirts, Tank Tops, Denim (Embroidered and Laser), Formal Pants; and Men’s Wear- Formal/Causal Punjabi, Digital Printed Punjabi and Ethnic trousers (Pajama), Waist Coat, Unstitched Punjabi, Causal/Formal Shirts, Chinos, Denim Pants/Jackets, Blazer and Gent’s Bracelet, are available at the showroom. Customer can buy products from AMIRÁ e-commerce website (www.amirabd.com) with delivery facility all over Bangladesh.

