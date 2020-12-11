

The long-awaited Padma Multipurpose Bridge has become fully visible with the installation of its last span, making it a momentous day for the nation.Bangladesh Bank's former Governor and eminent economist Dr. Atiur Rahman said to The Asian Age on Thursday, "World Bank raised false allegations about graft in the Padma Bridge project a few years ago which was rejected by the Bangladesh government under the firm, courageous and capable leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Bangladesh afterwards decided to construct the bridge with its own money. It has uplifted Bangladesh's honour to the whole world. The construction of Padma Bridge is soon going to be completed and it's a symbol of our pride and dignity".





Dr. Atiur Rahman was the central bank's Governor when Bangladesh decided to build up Padma Bridge with its own funding. He further said, "Padma Bridge is a heroic move by Bangladesh. I feel privileged that I could stand by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at that crucial time." Dr. Atiur Rahman added, "I had the confidence that Bangladesh Bank would be able to effectively cooperate with the implementation of Padma Bridge. Agrani Bank played a conducive role as well in this regard."





He commented that it has become possible by means of the bravery of Sheikh Hasina which she has inherited from her dad Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.At least 1% GDP will be added to the country's economy by Padma Bridge, Dr. Atiur Rahman commented. It's an iconic project for Bangladesh, he told The Asian Age.





Dr. Atiur Rahman also appreciated the addition of rail lines to Padma Bridge.The Padma Multipurpose Bridge Project (PMBP) authorities started installing the 41st span of the 6.15km long bridge on Thursday morning.According to PMBP officials, the 41st span (2-F) was installed on pillars 12 and 13 at the Mawa end.More than 81% of the total construction work has been done and 91% of the construction work of the main bridge is complete, officials told media.



