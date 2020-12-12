Sadullapur flower garden



Sadullapur is very near from Dhaka and it's a very ideal place for a day trip. A large quantity of Dhaka's flower supply comes from this area. Main flowering crop from here is the rose (though they also cultivate other flowers, but only few). Most of the spaces from this area are occupied with the rose gardens. And only few seasonal vegetable cultivation were found.





To go to the Rose Flower Cultivation Plant of Sadullapur, you have to reach at the Diabari Ghat to catch the engine boat for the Sadullapur. It is a public transport and per person it takes only 20 Taka. During the dry season the boat uses to run through the serpentine river. But when the river is flooded, the boat can easily draw a straight line between the source and the destination to skip unnecessary wandering. For this reason it takes only 30 minutes to reach at Sadullapur by boat during this season, but it takes more than an hour during the dry season.













After reaching at Sadullapur, you can start wandering through the roads, sideways, and sometimes through the bank of the wetlands. Most of the places are occupied by the rose plants. Few of the gardens are having roses bloomed overwhelmingly, and few are about to bloom. But the farmers are always careful about the gardens regardless the flowers.





The soil from this area is somewhat red in color and few of the lands are higher than our average land height. From my understanding, it's probably hard for irrigation and that's why they have chosen to cultivate flowers in this land. Along with the flowers, they have also planted the palm trees in between the lands. The village was having several wet lands (most of those were generated from the overflowing of the river Turag). We have had a walking around the bank of those wetlands.









You may have seen thousands of roses from the market, but never seen millions of roses in a garden. It can be a nice experience for you. If you want to swim inside the river water before returning from there, it would also be a great experience. The river water is good, and you can easily have a good swim experience over there.











Things to do

1. Observe the cultivation plant,

2. Take photos and share with others

