Add magic and joy to your cakes

A celebration is not complete without a cake, but what do you do if you don’t get your desired cake for an event? Just pick your design and order online in Sweet Treats by Sana.





Founded in 2017, Sweet Treats by Sana serves up freshly baked decorated cookies (Tk1400), especially for Christmas and Halloween, chocolate chips cookies (Tk1000), mini cupcake (Tk90), regular cupcake (Tk200), butter cream cake (Tk2000 per kg), fondant cake (Tk2800 per kg).





As the name says, the cake shop is operated by a one-woman army, Sana Islam. It has quickly gained a legion of fans for its cup cakes and other cakes, and many people consider it the best cake shop in Dhaka.





Not only does Sana know how to please a sweet tooth, but she has a flare for decorating. She made cakes for her two daughters’ birthdays and everyone loved them. Then she was associated with Cookups.





“I have always loved to bake. Guests and my family told me for years that I should sell cakes- now I am doing that! As an introvert, I wanted to do something from home along with raising my kids. When my kids sleep, I work,” she said.





“What makes my baking special is that I maintain quality,” said Sana. “My biggest challenge each day is deciding what the customers would like,” she explains with a smile. “I use only top quality butter, eggs, milk, coco powder and other ingredients. It’s important to me to serve only quality items,” said the vivacious mother of two.





“I stick to using imported and the best quality ingredients and it gives me a significant edge over the competition. I try to give my best in my cakes. Integrity is very important to me. I don’t want to demean my name by making lots of cakes,” she added.





“I do the whole work by myself. Instead of baking ahead of time, I make the cake after I get any order. I stress freshness, taste and look in my baking items,” Sana stated.





When it comes to maintaining cleanliness, Sana said she had always been careful. “I have become more cautious during this pandemic period. Wearing mask, glove, cap and using sanitizers are part of my daily routine. I even pause while taking orders from my client, if I get cold for now.”

Sana Islam first introduced “Decorate your own cookie kits” in Bangladesh.





The choice is difficult. From personal experience, I can share that the fondant cake is to-die-for-delicious! Not only is the cake smooth and tasty, but so pretty you almost hate to bite into them.





Another treat that is sublime is the rainbow themed cookies and chocolate covered oreos in pastel shades. All are definitely a delicious cookie that you can’t eat just one!





Also famous for chocolate fudge cake which is made with dark chocolate with ganache drips making them as unforgettable and whipped ganache swirls surround them.





Try the Hot Chocolate Bombs, the latest trend that melts in your mouth, to have you scream with pleasure, filled with hot chocolate powder and marshmallows.





You can also take Christmas themed Hot Chocolate Bombs with four different flavored hot chocolate bombs (Rudolph – chocolate, Snowman - cookies and cream, Snowflake - salted caramel, Christmas tree – strawberry).





So, don’t wait. Get out there and grab yourself a sugary treat!





