Principal Secy going on retirement



Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is retiring on the last day of this year at the end of his tenure. The Ministry of Public Administration has issued an order on Wednesday giving his retirement date on December 31.His Post-Retirement Leave (PRL) was also granted from January 1 to December 31 next year. He will get all facilities during the PRL period. However, no new Principal Secretary to Prime Minister was appointed till Wednesday afternoon.







On 19 December 2019, Ahmad Kaikaus, senior secretary of the Power Division, was made principal secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Kaikaus had been working at the Power Division as senior secretary since 2017. He joined the Administration Cadre of Bangladesh Civil Service on 21 January 21, 1986.



