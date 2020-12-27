CU research team uncovered the gene pattern of COVID-19









Emran Emon || CU Correspondent





A team of researchers from Chittagong University (CU) collected samples of Corona virus (SARS-COV-2) from all districts of Chittagong division and for the first time uncovered the gene pattern (genome sequencing) of coronavirus in all districts (11 districts) of Chittagong division.





The entire research work has been completed in the Lab of the Central Faculty of Biology and Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology, University of Chittagong. The research work was initially started last July.





The research was led by Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan, associate Professor of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and the current Proctor of the University; Mohammed Omar Faruq Rusel, associate Professor of Botany and Assistant Professor of Microbiology, Imranul Haque and Dr. H.M. Abdullah Al Masud.





Professor Dr. Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan told The Asian Age, "We have tried to highlight the genome pattern of Corona virus in all districts of Chittagong division." I wanted to complete the research in our university lab. In each case, they have seized it, despite obstacles we can scarcely imagine. "





He added that since the genome data of the virus has been added to the global data base, those who have done research on the virus will benefit from using our data.





It is learned that the main objective of this study was to present an overall picture of Covid-19 in Chittagong division, for which they have collected samples of Covid positive patients from every upazila of each district. Then 46 samples were selected for genome sequencing based on the quantity and quality of RNA. Of these, the genome sequences of 33 samples have been uncovered over 99 percent. The gene formations of 12 samples have already been submitted to the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Database.





The researchers said that their research work was organized with some questions in mind. One of them is that the virus may have entered Chittagong in a possible way and its mutations are known. After initially analyzing and reviewing 30 genome patterns, they came to the conclusion that the virus in the Chittagong division bears a resemblance to those in the United States, Europe, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, India and Australia. Reviewing the data of each district individually, it is seen that there are some differences. Such as- United States, Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan in Chittagong district; United States, Germany, Australia, India and Japan in Noakhali, Laxmipur and Feni districts; The United States, Germany, the Czech Republic, India and Japan in Comilla and Chandpur; Brahmanbaria includes the United States, Germany, Saudi Arabia and India; Cox's Bazar, Rangamati and Bandarban in the United States, Sierra Leone, Germany, Italy, Taiwan and the Czech Republic; And in Khagrachari more similarities have been noticed with the samples of Australia, Saudi Arabia and Taiwan.





The researchers also said that the study initially showed that there were a total of 126 different mutations in different locations of all sequences. In addition, a total of 86 nucleotides changed in different parts of different genes, but there was no change in amino acids. Analyzing all the mutations, it is seen that 5 mutations have spread widely in Chittagong.





Researchers say that this research will play an effective role in preventing the spread of coronavirus.

Leave Your Comments