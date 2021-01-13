FBI warns 'armed protests' being planned across US

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they push barricades to storm the Capitol in Washington D.C on Jan. 6, 2021. -ABC



The FBI has received information indicating "armed protests" are being planned at all 50 state capitols and the US Capitol in Washington, DC in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20. The news comes as security measures are being stepped up ahead of Inauguration Day, with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies preparing for the possibility of more violence after rioters stormed the US Capitol last week leaving five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer.





Even as federal investigators continue to track down suspects from last week's attack, the bulletin highlights concerns that the US Capitol siege was perhaps just the beginning of potentially violent actions from supporters of President Donald Trump who have been animated by his lies about a stolen election, reports CNN quoting an internal bulletin it obtained. "





Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January," the FBI bulletin states. It also suggests there are threats of an "uprising" if Trump is removed via the 25th Amendment before Inauguration Day."On 8 January, the FBI received information on an identified group calling for others to join them in 'storming' state, local and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event POTUS is removed as President prior to Inauguration Day.





This identified group is also planning to 'storm' government offices including in the District of Columbia and in every state, regardless of whether the states certified electoral votes for Biden or Trump, on 20 January," the bulletin adds.The FBI is also tracking reports of "various threats to harm President-Elect Biden ahead of the presidential inauguration," the bulletin states. "Additional reports indicate threats against VP-Elect Harris and Speaker Pelosi."





ABC News was first to report the FBI bulletin.The FBI said in a separate statement that its "efforts are focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals that are inciting violence and engaging in criminal activity," and that its "focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property."





The government, meanwhile, held Continuity of Government Operations -- a standard practice in the event that someone tries to disrupt the transition that took on new urgency in light of threats surrounding this year's inauguration.





Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence met on Monday for the primary time since rioters stormed the US Capitol final week, signaling a united entrance as Democratic efforts to question Trump achieve momentum.The assembly within the Oval Office - described as " dialog" by a senior official - got here forward of a crucial 48-hour interval when Pence will come beneath stress to interrupt from the president and provoke his elimination.





Just eight days earlier than his time period ends, and almost per week after a failed rebel scarred the seat of America's democracy, Trump heads to Texas on Tuesday in considered one of his last journeys as president, determined to succeed in friendlier territory so he can tout his administration's successes.





