'Rohingyas living in KSA to get passports'

55 thousand Rohingyas who have gone to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) will get Bangladeshi passports. Saudi Arabia has requested Bangladesh government to issue passports to these Rohingyas. Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen conveyed this information on Tuesday. He further said that it is a wrong information that Saudi Arabia wants to send these Rohingyas back to Bangladesh.A great number of Rohingyas migrated to Saudi Arabia during the 70s and 80s. These Rohingyas will stay in Saudi Arabia, Dr. AK Abdul Momen stated. Saudi Arabia will only send back 452 Rohingyas who are inside prison in that country.





A committee headed by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has been constituted for this purpose. This committee is negotiating the matter with Saudi Arabian government. Dr. AK Abdul Momen did not exactly inform how many Rohingyas have so far gone to Saudi Arabia with Bangladeshi passports. He added that some Rohingyas went to Saudi Arabia with fake Bangladeshi passports. The documents of all Rohingyas in Saudi Arabia will be properly scrutinized before bringing them back to Bangladesh, the Foreign Minister told journalists.







