Murapara Zamindar Palace



Murapara Palace, also known as "Murapara Jomidar Bari" is located at the Rupganj of Narayanganj. The palace is situated in Murapara village, about 25 km southeast of Dhaka on the Narsindghi road. Its not far from the Dhaka. One can make a single day trip and visit the place easily. If you are from dhaka, you have to use the Rupganj road from the Dhaka Chittagong highway. When you are at the bulta (or Bhulta) bazar, just ask for the Murapara College, and local people will show you the path.









This palace was built during 1890 by Ramratan Banarjee. He was a trusted person of a British Indigo Planter during the British Colonial period. When the indigo planter leaved the country after the death of his daughter, he gifted plenty of golds and money to Ramratan. Using those, he built this mammoth palace.





During the war 1971, many ornate portion of the palace was plundered by people. I came to know that there were two status of lions at the gate of the palace boundary, and both of them stolen that time. After the war, this palace was used as a refugee camp for the non-Bengali people.









After the war, local people established a college using the building. This building was renovated several times. You can visit the palace for your weekend or any other holidays.Also there is an old temple available inside the palace premise. It's just in front of the pond of the front. This palace is just beside the highway, and after that you can easily see the river Sitalakkha (some people said its river Rupshi).









Leave Your Comments