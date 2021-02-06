Gour Gobinda Fort in Sylhet



Gour Gobinda Fort is one of the most recommended tourist spot in the hillside of Sylhet. The Gour Gobinda Fort stands as an evidence to the defiance of brave soldiers of the king Gour Gobinda. History and Background: Gour Gobinda Fort is located in the hill side of sylhet.







It stands as evidence to the defiance of brave soldiers of the king Gour Govinda. But Gour Govinda was an oppressive ruler and to save the people from this oppressive ruler the Saint Hazrat Shahajalal along with his companions fought with the king and destroyed the Gour Gobinda Fort to defeat him.











Major Attractions of the Spot: The place is very attractive for its ancient architectural beauty. Though you will find only the remnants in this tourist spot at present but they will surely fascinate you and take you thousands of years back. This fort bears memorable ancient history of the region. This landmark will remind you of ancient history of the region.





How to go

Three type of transportation mode is available towards Sylhet from Dhaka. You can get in there by bus, train or air. If you want to go to the spot from Dhaka, you may take bus, train or air route. Many bus services are available in Dhaka that take people to this tourist spot. You will find trains in Dhaka-Kamalapur Railway Station that leaves for Sylhet.









After reaching Sylhet, you will have to get down to the Sylhet-Kadomtoli Bus stand. From there you will find many bus or private car services that will take you to the tourist spot. The spot is located in the middle of a city named Chauhatta which is about 1-2 kilometers away from the Sylhet Sadar. You will find the above bus operators from Malibag Rail-gate, Razarbag or Sayedabad bus stand. These services are available from 6:30 am to 11:30 pm.



Where to stay

There are a number of good quality hotels in Sylhet town. Most of those are at the Mazar road, Amberkhana, or in Zindabazar.



Things to do





One of the memorial points nearby of the Gour Gobinda Fort is the Humayun Rashid chottor, which is the connecting point with Dhaka- Sylhet-Sunamgonj, one of the busiest place in Sylhet. Global travelers simply love to spend some quality time in touring the various places of interest lying in close to the lush green mountainous areas of Sylhet. There are many tourist spots near to Gour Gobinda Fort. You may also pay a visit to this tourist spot at the same time. Some of them are as follows:

1. Jaflong

2. Lawachhara National Park

3. Tea Garden Resort

4. Mazar of Shahajalal

5. Mazar of Shah Paran

6. Ratargul



Eating facilities

Number of well decor and hygiene restaurants are available in the area.





