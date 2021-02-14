Valentine's Day: Love, History and Traditions



Though Saint Valentine's Day (February 14) is a Christian and ancient Roman tradition its history and attraction make it an annual commemoration which celebrates love and affection between intimate companions.







Basically, it is colorful day on which lovers express their love for each other by presenting flowers, offering confectionery, sending greeting cards with heart-shaped outlines, doves and the figure of the winged Cupid or Amour.





But what exactly are we celebrating? For the answer, we have to know the background of Valentine's Day. We know that the day is named after Saint Valentine and was established by Pope Gelasius in 496 AD.





But there are a few legends that are believed by many regarding Valentine's Day. The first legend has it that, during the 3rd century, there lived a priest by the name of Valentine, during the reign of Roman Emperor Claudius II, who was commonly known as Claudius Gothicus. He was physically strong and very cruel.





Emperor Claudius believed that an unmarried soldier was better than a married one, so he decided to outlaw marriage in order to have plenty of strong young men at his disposal. Valentine, the priest, did not obey this law and continued to celebrate the holy bond of marriage for young couples in secrecy.





However, he was caught and sentenced to death. According to another legend, Valentine was a prisoner who fell in love with a young woman who came to see him often. It is believed that she was his jailor's daughter. Before his untimely death he wrote her a love letter, signed "From your Valentine." Therefore, the phrase "Be my Valentine."





Some believe Saint Valentine was beheaded, others think that he died of sickness, and Emperor Claudius died after contracting smallpox. But it is not clear that February 14 was the day of Valentine's birth or death, or if it had indeed anything to do with Saint Valentine at all. The only thing confirmed is that the Romans had a celebration on the February 14, called the Love Lottery. It was believed that spring, and with it the renewal of life, came in the middle of February, and therefore the love lottery was held, coupling young men and women for one year, often leading to marriage.





Wooden love spoons were carved and given as gifts on February 14 in Wales. Hearts, keys and keyholes were favorite decorations on the spoons, which meant "you unlock my heart!" Another reference from ancient Roman history is that the birthday of Juno, who was the Queen of the Roman Gods and Goddesses, was celebrated on February 14, which was a holiday. The Romans also knew her as the Goddess of women and marriage.





In Bangladesh, Valentine's Day was not celebrated but the spring celebration, Pahela Falgun, is the most colorful day of love and romance in the Bengali tradition. In the early nineties, Jai Jai Din published a special edition about Valentine's Day. After that publication, a few of students of some colleges and universities worked together to make the day popular in Bangladesh. As a frontline activist of Valentine's Day celebration in Bangladesh, I remember some of the critical remarks from certain quarters who did not appreciate what we were doing. But Pahela Falgun and Valentine's Day both are celebrated now in mid-February. After 30 years I feel what we initiated helped to make the culture of Bangladesh more cosmopolitan and internationally oriented. The fact that Valentine's Day falls on Pohela Falgun made the observance of the day acceptable to all.





Valentine's Day is for communicating fond or affectionate feelings. Valentine messages via Valentine cards can express "like" or "love." The oldest known Valentine's cards can be viewed in the British Museum. Now the exchange of Valentine's cards is common everywhere. Anybody, not simply lovers, can exchange these cards to convey a message of love.





We live in a global village and the popularity of internet is creating new global traditions. Millions of people every year use digital means of creating and sending Valentine's Day greeting messages, such as e-cards, love coupons, printable greeting cards, etc. People are exchanging Valentine's greetings via social networks like Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Instagram and many other blogs.





The oldest known Valentine's poem is by Charles, Duke of Orleans, to his wife in 1415 while he was imprisoned in the Tower of London after the Battle of Agincourt. It is part of a manuscript collection at the British Library in London. William Shakespeare mentioned Valentine's Day in Hamlet, where Ophelia expresses her emotions:





"To-morrow is Saint Valentine's day,





All in the morning betime,





And I a maid at your window,





To be your Valentine.





Then up he rose, and donn'd his clothes,





And dupp'd the chamber-door;





Let in the maid, that out a maid





Never departed more."





But there is a similarity with Ophelia's emotions in the songs of Rabindranath Tagore, Bhalobeshe Shokhi Nibhrite Jotone or Aha Aji ei Basanta. Anyway, Valentine's Day is all about love. I believe love can give us more peace in our lives, and this special day will create strong bonds of friendship and love among human beings -- whether it is called Valentine's Day or Pahela Falgun.





The article first appeared in The Daily Star on 14th February 2012. Title and some information has been edited a little.





