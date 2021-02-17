Dr. Ahmed Sharif: Birth centenary tribute

Dr. Ahmed Sharif





The birth centenary of Dr. Ahmed Sharif was observed on February 13, 1921. He was a consummate rational humanist who left behind a legacy for those still fighting fascist ideas, autocratic views, communalism and superstition. Whatever he said or wrote during his lifetime caused a lot of furor in intellectual circles. Even till his last days, he had been living a secluded life to avoid the wrath of a section of the public who thought his views to be too dangerous for the establishment. During his lifetime, he was a very much controversial and misunderstood personality among his contemporaries in the country. He was controversial because of his out spoken views against the establishment, spineless intellectuals and political leaders, and above all religious and parochial outlooks, and was also misunderstood because like other national (!) intellectuals he was always reluctant to be associated with government agencies and he never attended any government sponsored programs or any elite class programs.







Therefore, he was not known or his huge publications on different issues were not read. Moreover, he was black listed from the national medias. On the other hand, because of professional jealousy, opportunist national (!) intellectuals used to misinterpret him to the curious people, who wanted to know Dr. Sharifs philosophy and works. Now, the educated but ignorant people of our country may have an opportunity to glance at the brief life sketch of controversial and misunderstood personality of our time.





Dr. Ahmed Sharif who came from Patiya, Chittagong, did his Masters and Ph.D. degrees in Bangia literature from the University of Dhaka, in the year of 1944 and 1967 respectively. From 1945 to 1949, he taught at Laksham Nawab Faizunnessa College and later on at Feni College. From July 1949 to 17th December 1950 he worked as program assistant at the Dhaka Centre of the Radio Pakistan. Finally, on December 18, 1950 he joined as Research Assistant in the Bengali Department, University of Dhaka and retired as Chairman and Professor in 1983. During his teaching life in the University he was elected a member of the senate, Syndicate, President, Teachers Association and the University Teachers Club and even today, Dr. Sharif is the only person who was elected the Dean of the Faculty of Arts for three consecutive terms. After his retirement from the Dhaka University, he was offered to join as first "Kazi Nazrul Islam Professor" at the University of Chittagong, where he served for two years from 1984 to 1986.



He was the recipient of many honors and awards for his outstanding contribution in the field of medieval Bengali literature and contemporary socio-cultural-political essays, the Bangia Academy Literary Award (1968), Daud Literary Award (from Pakistan) - 1969, Bangladesh Women Writers Association Literary Award (1980), Alakta Literary Council Award (1989) and the Ekushe Padak (Martyr Day Medal) in as late as 1991. A major recognition came from the Rabindra Bharati University, India, which conferred upon him the Doctor of Literature in 1995 for his outstanding contribution to Bengali literature. He was invited to deliver a number of commemorative and institutional lectures, some of which were: Syed Muhammad Taifur Memorial Lecture (January 10, 1977), Bangladesh Itihas Parishad (January 10, 1977), Professor Sayeedur Rahman Foundation Lecture (April 19, 1979), Bangia Academy Lecture (20-23 September, 1984), Centre for Advanced Research in Humanities Lecture of Dhaka University (August 6, 1985), Bangladesh Writers Union Lecture (February 18, 1986) Govinda Chandra Dev Commemoration Lecture (July 20, 1987), Colonel Taher Commemoration Lecture (July 21, 1989), Nazma Jesmin Chowdhury Commemoration Lecture (September 14, 1990), Poet Matiur Rahman Commemoration Lecture (March 2 - 3, 1992), West Bengal Bangia Academy Lecture (May 20, 1993) Literary Academy of Calcutta Centre's Lecture (May 1993) and Aroz Ali Matabbar Commemoration Lecture (April 10, 1997). Besides this, he was associated with 37 different socio-cultural and learned bodies which were basically progressive and left oriented organizations.





He was the lone authority on ancient and medieval Bengali literature the discussions of which he enriched with many original contributions. He was the author of more than 100 research publication in the form of books on history, philosophy, socio-cultural and contemporary political issues. He edited with long introductions of 46 manuscripts of ancient and medieval Bengali literature and a lot of others were in joint collaboration. It is rated by the sub-continental scholars that two volumes of his Bangalee and BangIa Shahitya (Men and Literature of Bengal) published between 1978 to 1983 are masterpieces. It may be mentioned here that during his lifetime he wrote almost 34611 pages in total and all his hand written pages stand at 13844 pages in print. Never did he care for appreciation or publicity for his massive scholarly works. During his lifetime a bulk of sycophants and a large section of the so-called liberal democrats and secular intellectuals of the country continuously denied his scholarly contribution and suppressed his free thoughts moreover, even after his death they are doing the same today but no one has ever questioned his intellectual honesty.





However, many believe that one of his major achievements was that, he unlike many of his contemporary scholars and academicians, had been able to extract the hatred and enmity of reactionary forces by the bold expression of his own views. The late scholar was universally highly regarded for his ability to say "no" to various material temptations; his dignity and self respect, never permitted him to be complaint and submissive to power. Among his Dhaka University Colleagues he was just an impractical man, a cynic seized with redical ideas who was never "clever" enough to understand his own mundane interests as he never took any undue advantage of his scholarship position and influence to become wealthy, famous and powerful.





But unlike, many of our "national" intellectuals, Dr Ahmed Sharif never compromised and held on to whatever he thought right through to the end; he rose above all religious and parochial outlook towards life. For his brave utterances against communalism, superstitions, autocracy and fascism his life came under threat many times, but he didn't care. He was an institution for the people with rational out look, his school of free thoughts influenced many youths of the country for almost a half century. Those who came across him either at the "adda" at Suhrawardy Udyan or who used to pay a regular visit at Shukkurbare Adda (Friday's Gathering), the people, specially the young people who took part at his residence in the weekly discussions on issues ranging from the ideal way of social life to modern theories of literature, philosophy and contemporary politics, certainly earned a talent for provocative one-liners on virtually everything, starting form imperialism, fascism racism, culture, religion and Marxism. Many young people found Dr. Ahmed Sharif younger than them during those debates and discussions; actually, he was simply much ahead of his time and at times his ideas were too radical for his people to understand and appreciate. As a teacher who taught his pupils to think and honing of the intellect was his prime concern not for his own sake, but in order to live life more meaningfully, for the good of all.





The legendary figure of free thought movements of the country died 21 years back. The colorful scholarly life of Dr. Ahmed Sharif, who was a professor of Bangla literature at the University of Dhaka, came to an end on his way to hospital at 1.40 a.m. on February 24, 1999. A massive heart attack brought the end to the life which begun on February 13, 1921.











Dr. Nehal Karim is former Chairman of Sociology Department,

University of Dhaka.

E-mail:

Physically today, he is not with us, but he will be remembered because of his ideas, secular thoughts, boldness, modern outlook and moreover, after death donation of his eyes and body for the benefit of mankind made a great precedent for every society. All these will encourage the liberal democrats and progressive forces and his massive scholarly contribution will enrich and help the researchers of Bangla literature throughout this century.

