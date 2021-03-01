Yahya Khan postpones National Assembly session

Yahya Khan





On this day, March 1 in 1971, the Bengali nation reached a decisive phase in its march to the creation of new history. Three months into an unprecedented victory at the general elections, in which the Awami League led by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman obtained a clear majority in the Pakistan national assembly, the Pakistani establishment gave out clear hints of its reluctance to hand over power to the majority party. The Awami League, with 167 seats in a legislative body of 313 members, was poised to form the first government elected in the country at a national level on the basis of adult franchise.







But that expectation was soon to be dashed. Following the general elections held on December 7, 1970, the Pakistan People's Party led by former foreign minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto began maneouvering for a share of power with the Awami League at the centre. The AL, for its part, would have none of it and indeed made it clear that it intended to have a constitution framed for the country on the basis of its Six Point programme of regional autonomy. Bhutto travelled to Dhaka at the end of January 1971 and spent three days negotiating with Mujib.





The results were fruitless. Earlier, Pakistan's military ruler General Agha Mohammad Yahya Khan had come to Dhaka to speak to the Awami League leadership on the nature of the future constitution and transfer of power to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He went public with his pronouncement that Mujib was the future prime minister of Pakistan and would in that capacity deal with the country's problems.







On February 13, 1971, President Yahya Khan announced that the national assembly would meet in session on March 3 in Dhaka. On February 15, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared in Dhaka that the constitution of Pakistan would be framed on the basis of the Six Points and that everyone believing in democracy should respect that principle.







On the same day, however, Z.A. Bhutto held out the threat that unless the Awami League came forth with concessions on the constitutional issue, his party, which held 88 seats in the national assembly, would boycott the session in Dhaka. On February 17, Mujib noted that his party was observing the situation arising out of Bhutto's threat. For his part, Bhutto warned that if the AL did not relent in its position, the assembly would become a slaughter house.







The situation worsened on March 1, 1971. While the Awami League and other political parties prepared for the inaugural session of the national assembly two days later, General Yahya Khan abruptly deferred the meeting. Mujib's reaction was one of a severe indictment of the move.







He, however, informed the nation that in light of the changed situation, he would make his stand clear at a public rally on March 7. Meanwhile, East Pakistan exploded in fury at Yahya's announcement. Processions and demonstrations displayed a militant mood on the part of the people. The Bengali reaction took the military leadership as well all political elements in West Pakistan by surprise.







