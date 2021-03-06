Traditional Zamindarbari in Munshiganj

Mondol Bari



Mondol Bari is about 300 years old house, Closed to Pulghata bridge & Dao Bari, Abdullapur, Tongibari.It is an old house looks like a traditional Zamindarbari located in Munshiganj District. Its architectural characteristics is very similar to the other merchants house in Munshiganj region, which could be mentioned in name- Dao Bari, House of Tokani Pal, House of ChoronPoddar, Old House of Makahati, House of Kamini Pal etc. It is being assumed that those palace like houses erected in contemporary time period. The owners of those palaces were mainly merchant.



How to go





There are several transport is available from Dhaka to Munshiganj. The bus services are "NayanParibahan", "Dighir par Paribahan" and "Dhaka Transport", all of the buses used to start from "Gulistan" of Dhaka. It will cost you 60-80 taka, and will require 1 hrs to 2 hrs bus journey depending upon the road traffic.













Also you can hire CNG auto rickshaw from the "Postogola", and it will take you 250-350 to take you at Muktarpur bridge. Remember, if you are hiring CNG, make sure who will provide the toll of the bridge. For you information, the toll fee is 20 taka. So negotiate with the driver of CNG about who will provide the toll.





From Muktarpur Bus stop of Munshiganj, there are a couple of ways to move toward Mondol Bari at Abdullahpur village of TongibariUpazila. It's almost 7km south-west from the bridge. You may ride on a Rickshaw or Auto-rickshaw to reach there.















Where to Stay

Though the district is just beside the Dhaka, still its hard to find a suitable hotel from the district. The main reason, may be people from dhaka used to come this place for a single day trip. But anyway, if you need to stay at Munshiganj town, that case I'll suggest you to stay at "Hotel Comfort" this one is the best from the town. Also you there is another one which is "Hotel three star international". But the quality of the rooms of this hotel is not that much good. For both cases, it will take 100-700 taka per night depending upon the room.



Things to do

Enjoy the sight seeing while moving toward this landlord house. Observe the way of living in a very ordinary village. Observe the architectural feature of this house. Compare the differences with other old houses in this village.

Leave Your Comments