Historic March 7 speech: Background and Significance

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman





Fifty years ago, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave a landmark speech at then historic Racecourse ground now Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka. In the face of the threat of machine gun of the Pakistani army in front of more than 10 lakh people, Bangabandhu declared that day in a fiery voice- "Ebarer sangram amader muktir sangram, ebarer sangram swadhinatar sangram" (The struggle this time is for our emancipation, the struggle this time is for our independence).





Under what circumstances did Bangabandhu give that historic speech?







The Awami League, under the leadership of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, won an absolute majority in the Pakistan National Assembly elections held on 7 December 1970. The Awami League bagged 167 seats out of 189 in East Pakistan, while the PDP won two. After the December 7 elections, President General Yahya Khan convened a session of the National Assembly in Dhaka on March 3 in 1971. But West Pakistan's PPP leader Z. A. Bhutto and the Pakistani military began conspiring to hand over power to the majority, the Awami League.







March 1: President General Yahya Khan was scheduled to address the nation on this day. People all over the country sat on the radio and television to listen to him. But to the dismay of the countrymen, another came in Yahya's place and announced, "President Yahya Khan has adjourned the National Assembly until further notice. He has referred to the current situation in Pakistan as a deep political crisis. Then Bangabandhu erupted in intense anger. He called for the liberation of the Bengali people. At the press conference, Bangabandhu said it was not a democracy but an expression of the authoritarian attitude of the Pakistani rulers. We Bengalis rejected this declaration out of hatred and the common people of East Bengal will observe a hartal on March 2 in Dhaka and on March 3 across the country. Bangabandhu urged (Bengalis) all to wait till March 7 for the next direction. Then, for the first time in the history of the Bengali nation, he chanted the slogan of independence, "Hold the arms of brave Bengalis, make Bangladesh independent". The non-cooperation movement began. Swadhin Bangla Chhatra Sangram Parishad was formed.







March 2: Dhaka was the city of strikes, the city of processions, and the city of curfew. The highlight of the day was the hoisting of the national flag of Chhatra Sangram Parishad at the Dhaka University. The procession was heading towards the university since morning. No one has seen such a student gathering in remembrance! Which extends from the corner of New Market to the Public Library by Nilkhet Road. On the day, the Chhatra Sangram Parishad led by Chhatra League hoisted the flag of independent Bangladesh at Battola. At the end of the rally, a huge procession marched around Dhaka city carrying rods and sticks. It is noteworthy that from this day onwards, the word Pakistan in East Pakistan has somehow become a thing of the past. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman repeatedly uttered Bangladesh in his press conference in the evening. About 50 people were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after being shot. Most of them were from the Tejgaon area. Tejgaon Polytechnic school students Aziz Morshed and Mamun were brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds and Aziz died. A curfew was imposed on the day by the martial law administrator. It was announced that the curfew would continue from 7 pm to 7 am the next day until further notice. In the evening, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman held a press conference to strongly condemn the firing on unarmed people. The next day, Mujib called a half-day (6 am to 2 pm) nationwide strike from 3 to 6 March. The next day, after a meeting with the Chhatra Sangram Parishad, he announced a rally at Paltan.







March 3: Mourning Day is observed in memory of the victims. Bangabandhu, the chief guest at the meeting of Chhatra League and Sramik League at Paltan, said in an emotional voice, "Whether I stay or not, the freedom movement of Bengalee should not stop. The blood of Bengalis should not be wasted. If I don't, my colleagues will lead. If they are also killed, the one who will survive will lead. We have to continue the movement at any cost - we have to establish rights. " Bangabandhu had earlier announced that he would announce his next course of action at the Racecourse ground on Sunday, March 7 in 1971.







March 4: Mass protests erupted on March 4, 1971. As the day went on, the demand for one point, the desire for independence, increased. On this day, thousands of people took to the streets defying the law of the military junta. A meeting of the Awami League's parliamentary party in Dhaka condemned the strike. On this day of the continuous strike, the country including Dhaka became paralyzed. Poet Sufia Kamal and Maleka Begum, leaders of the East Pakistan Women's Council, in a joint statement called a protest in the Baitul Mukarram area on March 6. An important event took place on the day. Radio Pakistan in Dhaka was renamed Dhaka Betar Kendra. The events of that day added a new dimension to the ongoing movement that led us to the path of liberation.







March 6: President General Yahya Khan talked over the telephone with the leader of the majority party in the Pakistan National Assembly, Awami League chief Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 6. It was also announced on March 6 that the National Assembly would convene on March 25 in Dhaka. Under the pressure of the situation, Sheikh Mujib and the Awami League were given various messages from the frightened East Pakistan military headquarters that the declaration of independence should not be made on March 7. The cannons were placed at the center of the public meeting on March 7. Even modern weapons are kept ready. Major Siddiq Salik wrote in his telegram that on the eve of the March 7 public meeting, the GOC of East Pakistan made it clear to the Awami League leader, "Anything said against the unity of Pakistan will be dealt severely." Tanks, cannons, machine guns will all be ready to kill the traitors (Bengalis). If necessary, Dhaka will be mixed with soil. There will be no one to rule or anything to be ruled.







March 7: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib delivered his historic speech at the Racecourse ground in Dhaka on March 7, 1971, in such a difficult and critical situation. At the end of his speech, Bangabandhu thunderously declared to the military authorities of Pakistan with four conditions, "Ebarer sangram amader muktir sangram, ebarer sangram swadhinatar sangram" (The struggle this time is for our emancipation, the struggle this time is for our independence).





The writer is the managing director of RM Group.

Leave Your Comments