Independence of Bangladesh and afterward





Bangladesh is going to celebrate its 50th anniversary of Independence on March 26. This is quite significant from a global standpoint. Now the changing scenes are being evinced all around the globe. We find that along with technical and other aspects the change is taking place at a faster pace. In the same way, the position of Bangladesh is well poised for a positive framework. The country will touch the 50th year of its Independence and the citizens are hoping for more positive thinking for their future courses of action. The Independence forte which Bangladesh achieved in the year 1971 on December 16 was possible due to the fight back by neighbouring India. As such a prolonged decade has elapsed now Bangladesh is playing prolific roles in establishing peace and tranquillity with closer and cordial neighbour India in the South Asian continent.







The Saarc conglomerates which were formed way back in the year 1985 is still very much operative and in terms of difficult moments, it plays great roles to establish peace and tranquillity not only in the Sub Continent but also across other continents of the globe. The Independence which Bangladesh achieved was indeed painstaking and gruelling and being mixed up with sorrow and bloodbath. Despite all the odds the freedom fighters of then East Pakistan was adamant to steer their motherland from a state of the abyss to a state of ebullience. Independence of Bangladesh was achieved in the year 2016 on December 16 which carried on till March 26, 1972, when the constitution of this newly Independent nation was promulgated by the father of the constitution of this sovereign Bangladesh Dr. Kamal Hossain. After the Independence of Bangladesh, long decades have elapsed and now on the threshold of new decades where we evince new ideas and innovations galore all around the country.







The celebration of the 50th anniversary of Independence Day of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh stands quite significant. This country achieved Independence from the thraldom of tyranny of the then West Pakistani rulers' way back in the year 1971 on December 16 after the promulgation of the country's constitution. After that period Bangladesh is now in the midst of a new decade of transition like the rest of the globe. The population of the country now stands at approximately 18 crores and ably competing with other powerful democratic and economic forces of the globe. The development has no doubt has taken place but till date, she has to slog a long way from now onwards. After the Independence of that nation in the middle part of the decade of the seventies, there was massive political and social erosion when we found common people of that nation were badly taken aback.







But now under the dynamic leadership of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister of Bangladesh that country is poised dearly for growth. On the economic front, that country has overtaken in some respects in comparison to closer and cordial neighbour India. At present Bangladesh's GDP stands at $ 1816 whereas neighbouring India's GDP stands at $ 2100. There is a projection by economists of both nations that Bangladesh is estimated to overcome India in terms of GDP rates while we compare between these two closer and friendly nations most probably by the end of the year 2025. However, all these suppositions need widespread introspection about prevailing political and social situations of the above two nations.







Bangladesh has strong bonds of cultural, moral, social, and economic relations with neighbouring India intending to foster pleasant and cordial interexchange between two nations. Apart from the political division between two countries we find on other areas everything remains fully identical. India and Bangladesh are deeply involved in social, cultural, and economic cooperation. Very recently from February 5, 2021, to February 9, 2021, there was the Bangladesh Film Festival at Kolkata, the venue which was Nandan, a well known cultural hub of the city known not only all over Bangladesh but also all around the globe. Before the staging of the Bangladeshi film festival at Kolkata, at Goa International Film Festival the country was given special recognition. On other aspects of culture and vocal music, there are regular exchanges of ideas between the artists of two nations. In the academic scenario, we find that regular staging of webinars in both English and Bengali languages will further friendly relations between these two nations on a much upper plank.







It is well known to us that the economic relations between India and Bangladesh are on a sound wicket. Bangladesh always admits that India is her biggest trading partner. Now in Dhaka, two reputed Indian companies are doing well to initiate multifaceted trading and economic relations between nations. Even within the GDP rate, Bangladesh is aiming to surge above India. Though the Independence Age of the country is just 50 years the effort of the present generations is praiseworthy. In the areas like garments, jute bags, and various other similar items Bangladesh is progressing fast. It will be a time taking endeavour on her part but I am sure they will succeed one day. In order to have a clear understanding of trading and economic relations between India and Bangladesh, we evince from close quarters that both nations are members of Saarc conglomerates and other regional blocks such as BIMSTEC and IOR-ARC.





It is also gratifying to note that both India and Bangladesh are also signatories to some of the major preferential trade agreements Bangkok Agreement, SAPTA, Global System of Trade Preferences( GSTP), etc various other agreements of the sort. Both nations should emphasize the pace of growth of exports and imports to each nation. As per the data available with me during the financial year 2017-2018, it was found that Bangladesh exported goods to India valuing $.87 billion whereas India exported to Bangladesh goods worth $ 9.5 billion. However, during the Bangladesh Book air, we found that there are quite good numbers of Bangladeshi jute bag products and garment products which are well appreciated by modern uprising Kolkatans. Same way in Dhaka during various events in that country modern uprising Bangladeshi national expresses deep eagerness for modern Indian garments from Indian stall.







Academic relations between India and Bangladesh are always at their peak. Very recently we find that Webinar in both English and Bengali has aroused tremendous interests among academicians and writers of both nations. During the Kolkata Book Fair, I found that there has been good demand of the novels and short stories written by Humayan Ahmad, Imdadul Haq Milon, Dr. Anisuzzaman, Dr. Syed Anwar Hossain, Shauqat Osman, Humayan Azad, Dr. Abu Mohammad Delwar Hossain, Dr. Abdus Samad, Dr. Milton Kumar Dev, etc have high demands among common readers as well as scholars in different academic disciplines being associated with different academic institutions of West Bengal, India.







Summing up my views one point strikes in our mind that Bangladesh is surging ahead in diverse multidisciplinary activities which might not be achievable so easily but with efforts and sincerity, it is easily achievable. Last my good wishes to the modern generations of Bangladesh for their utmost success and prosperity in the future. Her hard-fought Independence is on the way to bear fruit one day.





The writer is a freelance contributor based in Kolkata.

