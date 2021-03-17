Birth Centenary of the great leader Bangabandhu

People look at a TV screen showing news of US President Joe Biden after his inauguration, in Hong Kong, China, 21 January 2021.





Bangladesh and Bangabandhu are the same. One cannot be imagined without the other. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is the main leader or hero of the liberation war of Bangladesh. The glorious event in the hundred-year history of the Bengali nation is the 1971 War of Independence. The victory of the liberation war was achieved on 16 December 1971 by giving the fresh blood of 3 million martyrs, a disgrace to two lakh mothers and sisters, and boundless sacrifice. The heroic Bengalis have snatched victory by defeating the Pakistani aggressors in 23 years of struggle and nine months of armed struggle. Many valiant sons of Bengal may have dreamed of breaking the shackles of the Bengali nation. But that dream has been turned into reality by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the best son of soil for a thousand years, the greatest Bangali of all time, the great hero of history, the father of the nation. Sheikh Mujib's name will be revered as long as the Bengali nation survives.





History has repeatedly proved that 'Mujib is for Bengal and the Bengal is for Mujib.' Or it can be said that Bangladesh is Bangabandhu and 'Bangabandhu is Bangladesh. The famous Bengali poet Annada Shankar Roy has rightly said, 'As long as the river Padma Meghna Gauri flows in the river, so long is the glory of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will survive.'





Today is March 17. Happy birthday to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the Bengali nation. This birth centenary is being celebrated all over the world including Bangladesh. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born on this day in 1920 in an aristocratic Sheikh family at Tungipara in Gopalganj. He was the third of four daughters and two sons of father Sheikh Lutfar Rahman and mother Saira Khatun. The affectionate name given to him by his parents was Khoka. Sheikh Mujib's protesting character was seen as a teenager.





His protestant attitude against injustice, his love for the poor, and his promise to alleviate their suffering brought him into politics. He got involved in politics from school. The handcuffs of his education in the village school. Sheikh Mujib started his education at Gimadanga Primary School in 1926. He was admitted to Gopalganj Public School in 1929 and studied there till 1934. In 1938 he was admitted to the seventh class of Gopalganj Mission School. In 1941, he took the matriculation examination with a sick body. Has done more politics than studies. His father did not stop him from getting involved in politics. According to the unfinished autobiography, his father told him, 'Father, I will not object to politics, we are so happy to be fighting for Pakistan, but don't forget to study. People cannot be without learning.





Immediately after the matriculation examination, Kishore Mujib went to Kolkata. The major changes in his political life began when he was a student at Islamia College, Kolkata. He became active in the Pakistan movement and came in contact with leaders like Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy and Abul Hashim. When the state of Pakistan was formed in 1947, Sheikh Mujib also moved to Dhaka. He formed Chhatra League in 1948 with new political thinking. In 1949 he was elected joint secretary of the newly formed East Pakistan Awami Muslim League. Sheikh Mujib's political activities began with his participation in the movement to make Bengali one of the state languages. He became the undisputed leader of the Bengalis through the great language movement of 1947 to 1952, the anti-military movement of 1956, the education movement of 1962, and the historic six-point movement of 1966.





During the mass uprising of 1969, he was given the title of 'Bangabandhu' by the students. In the election of 1970, the Bengalis expressed their unwavering support for Bangabandhu's 6 points. But the Pakistani ruling class did not hand over power to the Awami League and started conspiracy politics against the Bengalis. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in his historic speech on 7 March 1971 called for independence. On 25 March Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence when the Pakistani forces started a planned genocide. Responding to his call, the people of the country fought for almost nine months and achieved an independent sovereign Bangladesh.





The happiest day for the people of Bangladesh is the birthday of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangabandhu was the only one born in the thousand-year history of Bengal. If he had not been born, independent Bangladesh would not have been born. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib will live forever among those who believe in Bangladesh and hold the ideology and spirit of the liberation war.





Last year, the government declared March 17 the next year as the year of Mujib. Extensive arrangements were made. But the global COVID-19 pandemic interrupted that celebration. Considering the health risks of the people, most of the programs have been aired on television and social media.





Bangabandhu is not with us today. If Bangabandhu had survived, he would have turned 100 today. Although Mujib was not the leader of the people, his ideas and inspiration are still ingrained in the minds of Bengalis. Today, Bengalis are remembering Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with respect, love, and gratitude.





But his ideals are our eternal source of inspiration. His principles and ideals are being passed down from generation to generation, and courageous, selfless, and idealistic leaders are emerging who are committed to completing the unfinished work of the Father of the Nation. His beloved daughter Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working tirelessly to build the hunger-poverty-free and happy-prosperous Sonar Bangla of the Father of the Nation's dream through achieving Vision 2021 with Digital Bangladesh, SDGs by 2030, turning it into a prosperous country by 2041, and implementing Delta Plan-2100.





On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 17 and the golden jubilee of independence on March 26, a 10-day program titled 'Mujib Chirantan' has been organized at the National Parade Square on behalf of the National Implementation Committee. The themes of the program are: 'Bhengecho Duaar Asecho Jyotirmoy' on March 17, 'Mohakaler Tarkajani' on March 18, 'Jotokal Robe Padma Meghna Jamuna on the 19th March', 'Tarunner Alokshikha' on March 20, 'Dwaongsthupe Jiboner Gaan' on March 21, 'Banglar Mati Amar Mati' on March 22, March 23' Nari Mukti Samya o Swadhinota', March 24' Gonohottar Kalratri Aloker Suborno Rekha', March 25', and March 26'Swadhinotar Ponchash Bachor O Agragotir Subarnarekha'. It was informed about the time of the program. The program will start at 4:30 pm on March 18, 19, 22, 24, and 26 and will end at 8 pm. The other day's program will start at 5:16 pm and will end at 8 pm. There will be a 30-minute break from 6 pm to 6:30 pm.











The writer is a research

fellow, BNNRC.

Email: President Mohammad Abdul Hamid will be present on March 17, March 22, and March 26, and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be present on March 17, March 19, March 22, March 24, and March 26. The five-day event will be attended by heads of state and government of different countries as guests. The President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohammed Salih on March 17, the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa on March 19, the President of Nepal Vidya Devi Bhandari on March 22, the Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotte Shering on March 24, and the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi on March 26. The five-day event will be attended by a limited number of 500 guests following the health protocols of COVID-19.The writer is a researchfellow, BNNRC.Email: [email protected]

Leave Your Comments